Mother charged for allegedly leaving toddler inside hot car in Falmouth, police say

A mother is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving her child unattended in a hot car in Falmouth on Friday.

Just before 4 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the TJ Maxx located at 137 Teaticket Highway, officials said. First responders had been notified about a toddler who was left unattended in a vehicle.

There they found the child alone in an SUV with the engine off, according to the Falmouth Police Department. The temperature at the time was 78 degrees, and the car was in full sun.

No parent was nearby, officials said, so a police officer used a window-breaking tool to access the child. First responders evaluated the toddler, and the mother was found inside the store about 5 minutes later, officials said.

The Department of Children and Families was notified, and criminal charges will be filed, police said.

Children should never be left alone in vehicles, police warned. The inside of a car can rise 15 degrees every three minutes. Cracking a window does not protect those inside.