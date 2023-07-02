Local News Multiple people escape burning boat off Mattapoisett The small boat caught fire in Aucoot Cove off Mattapoisett Saturday. A small boat was fully engulfed in flames in the waters off Mattapoisett Saturday. Mattapoisett Fire Rescue

Multiple people were forced to flee from a burning boat in waters off Mattapoisett Saturday.

People on shore called 911 to report the fire, according to the Marion Harbormaster Department.

The fire occurred in Aucoot Cove, according to Mattapoisett Fire Rescue. The occupants safely escaped but the boat is a “total loss.”

Images posted to the fire department’s Facebook page show people on nearby boats trying to extinguish the blaze, which fully consumed a small boat.

No further details were released.

The boat was a total loss. Mattapoisett Fire Rescue