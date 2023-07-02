Local News Police: Fall River officer arrested, had ‘inappropriate relationship’ with teen

A Fall River police officer was arrested Friday after facing allegations of having a relationship with a 17-year-old and possessing “inappropriate photos,” according to officials.

Officer Michael Morin was arrested after being on paid administrative leave since May 29, according to The Boston Globe.

The Fall River Police Department said it found out Morin “was not only engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old juvenile, but he had received and was in possession of inappropriate photographs in violation of the law,” according to a statement, NBC10 Boston reported.

Morin has not been fired from the department. His employment status will be assessed by Police Chief Paul Gauvin according to NBC10 Boston.

Advertisement:

“We do not accept any behavior that does not reflect the morals and values of the Fall River Police Department, or which violates the trust and respect that our officers work hard to earn,” according to the statement.