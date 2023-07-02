Local News Police searching for missing Allston 14-year-old Skarleth Payez Rodenzno has been missing from Allston since June 20. Skarleth Payez Rodenzno of Allston. Boston Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Allston.

Skarleth Payez Rodenzno was reported missing on June 20. The 14-year-old was last seen in the area of Haskell Street. Boston Police describe her as Hispanic, standing approximately five feet two inches and weighing approximately 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs. Rodenzno is known to visit Mattapan, Roxbury, and the Massachusetts Avenue area of Back Bay, police said.