Two die in unrelated Western Mass. crashes One crash occurred in Gill Friday afternoon, while the other occurred in Granby early Saturday morning.

Two people were killed in unrelated crashes that occurred in Western Massachusetts in recent days.

Those who died were Tracy Matthews, 57, of Athol and a 28-year-old Granby woman who officials have not identified.

The Granby crash happened close to the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office. A Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north on Pleasant Street lost control and moved into the southbound lane. It rolled over and struck a Lexus SUV.

The Granby woman who died was a passenger in the Cherokee. She was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead. Officials are waiting to notify her family before releasing her identity.

A 30-year old Granby man was driving the Cherokee. He was brought to Baystate Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus, a 74-year-old Springfield man, was brought to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The intersection of Pleasant and Barton Streets was blocked off for about 8 hours as investigators examined the crash scene and crews worked on damaged telephone poles and downed power lines.

The Gill crash occurred on Route 2 near Barton Cove around 4 p.m. Friday, Sullivan’s office said. A Mazda MX5 Miata convertible traveling west crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan driven by Matthews.

She was brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where she was pronounced dead. A 63-year-old Needham man who was driving the Miata and a passenger in Matthews’ car were also brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No charges have been filed regarding either crash, and investigations are ongoing.