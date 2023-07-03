93-year-old man on tricycle killed in North Shore crash

Newsletter Signup
A car struck a man on a tricycle in Merrimac, Mass. on Saturday evening, killing the 93-year-old, according to police.
Police identified the victim as Robert Whitcomb of Merrimac.
The crash took place near Whitcomb’s home on Bartlett Street around 5 p.m.
First responders found Whitcomb suffering from injuries at the scene and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile, who remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation.
An investigation remains under ongoing by Merrimac and state police with assistance from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
