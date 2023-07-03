Local News Mass. woman, 25, and boy, 7, killed in separate ATV, UTV crashes around New England Royalston's Abigail Divoll and an unidentified 7-year-old Pepperell boy were killed in separate small-vehicle crashes just hours apart.

Two people from Massachusetts were killed Saturday in separate small-vehicle crashes around New England.

Royalston, Mass. resident Abigail Divoll, 25, died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in northern Maine Saturday afternoon, according to the Maine Warden Service. The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near Quill Hill Road in Coplin Plantation.

Divoll was riding the ATV with Hubbardston, Mass. resident Matthew Tolman, 26, when they struck a washout on the trail and lost control, the Maine Warden Service said in a news release. Divoll was killed in the crash, and Tolman — who was thrown from the ATV — was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with a serious head injury.

Neither were wearing helmets, and the Maine Warden Service said speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Later on Saturday, a 7-year-old Pepperell, Mass. boy was killed in a Vermont crash involving a crossover utility vehicle.

Vermont State Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Lost Mile Road in the town of Newfane, about 20 minutes north of Brattleboro.

According to officials, Pepperell resident Matthew Conlon, 40, was driving a John Deere Gator with six people onboard, including five children. State police said Conlon lost control on a curve in the road and the UTV overturned, injuring several passengers.

Vermont State Police did not identify the 7-year-old boy, who was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but state police do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.