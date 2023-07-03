Local News New Bedford man, 20, killed in early morning shooting Officials said the victim, Lorenzo Gomes, apparently tried to drive himself to the hospital before losing consciousness.

A 20-year-old New Bedford man was shot and killed in the city just after midnight on Monday, officials said.

The victim, Lorenzo Gomes, apparently tried to drive himself to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a press release.

New Bedford police received a 911 call about gunshots in the area of Tallman and North Front Streets around 12:11 a.m., Quinn’s office said. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers spoke with witnesses who said they had heard loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.

Officers searched the area and eventually found Gomes inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue, according to the press release. First responders rushed Gomes to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, prosecutors, and New Bedford police are actively investigating, according to the release.

“The investigation into the homicide is extremely active at this time and no further information can be released,” Quinn’s office said.