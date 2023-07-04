Local News Easton man shoots and kills Raynham woman in murder-suicide, DA says Authorities say the two people who were killed had been in a "hostile year-long on-again, off-again relationship." Scott Swale shot and killed Tatiana Tavares at her home at 80 Ruth Ellen Rd. in Raynham Tuesday. Raynham Assessor's Office

An Easton man shot and killed a 30-year-old Raynham woman at her home Tuesday before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. The killings appear to be an incident of dating violence.

Around 2 a.m., 43-year-old Scott Swale forced his way into Tatiana Tavares’s home at 80 Ruth Ellen Rd. by breaking through a sliding glass door, the DA’s office said in a press release. He then went up to her bedroom and shot her in the chest while she was lying in her bed before shooting himself in the head.

Tavares and Swale had been in a “hostile year-long on-again, off-again relationship,” the release said.

Both Tavares and another person who lives in the home called police around 2:02 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found both Tavares and Swale dead, the release said.

Authorities are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Anyone experiencing domestic or dating violence is encouraged to call Massachusetts’ 24/7 toll-free domestic violence hotline at 877-785-2020.