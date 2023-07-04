Local News Juvenile male shot during Fourth of July festivities in Maine town The shooting happened in Naples as families were waiting by a causeway to watch a fireworks display.

A juvenile male was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was shot during Fourth of July festivities in Naples, Maine, WCVB reported.

Five shots were fired at the Naples Causeway just after 7 p.m., the news station reported. The causeway was full of families waiting to see fireworks, a spokesperson for the county reportedly said, but no one else was injured.

First responders took the juvenile male to Bridgton Hospital, but he was later flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, WCVB reported.

A bullet struck a nearby vehicle, and the suspect took off into the woods, News Center Maine reported. The Cumberland County Sheriff reportedly told the media that the shooting was “an isolated incident.”

Sheriff Kevin Joyce reportedly said that authorities know who the shooter is, and that they are “hunting down leads” to find him, the news station reported.

MAINE: The Cumberland County Sheriff is investigating a shooting in Naples & asking people to be on the lookout for a man who may be armed with a 9 millimeter handgun. The suspect is 18 years old, 5’8” tall, 120 pounds w/ blonde hair and blue eyes. (📹: https://t.co/AvYpkaIpXV) pic.twitter.com/0fMbEw4TbU — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 5, 2023

The Sebago Fire Department shared a message on Facebook Tuesday night that appeared to be from a Cumberland County spokesperson.

“We are asking that citizens be on the lookout for a male who may be armed with a 9 millimeter handgun,” the message reads.

The message described the suspect as being 18 years old, 120 lbs., 5-foot-8 inches tall, with blue eyes and blond hair. It said the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt, and a black hat.

“If you see this suspect, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” the message reads.

A little after 9 p.m., the fire department wrote that the suspect was still at-large. Even so, WCVB reported that a Cumberland County spokesperson said authorities believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Naples is located a little over 30 miles northwest of Portland.