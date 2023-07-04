Local News Man charged with accessory to murder for fatal New Bedford shooting Authorities say the search for the person who shot and killed Lorenzo Gomes in New Bedford Monday is "extremely active."

Authorities have charged a 24-year-old man with accessory to murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Monday in New Bedford, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

State and local police are actively searching for the person responsible for murdering 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, the DA’s office said in a press release.

State Police arrested New Bedford resident Sterling Robinson in Fall River Monday evening after the DA’s office issued a warrant for his arrest earlier in the day. Authorities charged him with accessory to murder – after the fact in connection with Gomes’ death.

Gomes was shot in the area of Tallman and North Front Streets a little after midnight on Monday. He tried to drive himself to a hospital, but lost consciousness while driving.

Police searched the area and found him in his vehicle on Belleville Avenue. They then took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson is being held in jail until his arraignment, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning in New Bedford District Court.