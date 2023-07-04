Local News

Update: MBTA resumes Orange Line service between North and Back Bay stations after flooding

Service came back just after 10:30 a.m.

By Boston.com Staff

The MBTA tweeted at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday that service resumed between the Orange Line’s North and Back Back Stations after resolving flooding issues near Haymarket.

Just after 5 a.m., the MBTA tweeted that it suspended service between North and Back Bay stations due to track flooding.

According to an update at 8:50 a.m., the lines were still suspended.

Officials urged riders to use the Green Line for service between North Station and Copley.

Trains will run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m., then a weekday schedule for the remainder of the day, according to the MBTA. Fares will be free after 9:30 p.m.