Local News Photos: Fourth of July celebrations around Boston People from across the country gathered to celebrate Independence Day in Boston. From the parade to the Boston Pops concert, the city was filled with excitement. Doc Rutstein wears his Patriotic best while waiting for the start of the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Rutstein, who arrived to the esplanade at 4:30am, has been attending Boston Pops for nearly 35 years. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

People from all across the country came to Boston to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday. The city was bustling with activity as festivities unfolded in Downtown Crossing, at City Hall, and at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.

Here are some pictures from around Boston:

Members of the 7th Massachusetts Regiment fire their weapons while marching in Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration in Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Drum Major John Nichols lead the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums during Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration in downtown Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Members of the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums march in the parade during Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration in downtown Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Captain Timothy Haraden of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company reads the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House during Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration in downtown Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Courtney Tenure holds her 8-month-old daughter, Molly, during Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration in downtown Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

A youth dressed as a unicorn watches the parade during Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration in downtown Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Noel Staples-Freeman, left, and Harolyn Bowden of Uprising Dance Theatre enjoy the music before their own performance at “A Day of Unity,” part of Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration at Downtown Crossing in Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Harolyn Bowden of Uprising Dance Theatre enjoys the music before her performance at “A Day of Unity,” part of Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration at Downtown Crossing in Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Joshua Brown dressed as Captain America for “A Day of Unity,” part of Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration at Downtown Crossing in Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Attendees listen to a reading of “What to the Slave, is the Fourth of July?,” a speech by scholar and abolitionist Frederick Douglass during “A Day of Unity,” part of Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration at Downtown Crossing in Boston on July 4, 2023. – Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston Red Sox mascots dress up as Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty to pump up the crowd before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. – Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Military members stand in front of a giant flag before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. – Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The USS Constitution performing a 21-gun salute at Fort Independence on July 4, 2023. – Tanner Pearson/The Boston Globe

James R. Barnes, poses for a portrait at the Hatch Memorial Shell ahead of the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston. – Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe

Yi Hsin Wang, Yun Ting Lai, and Keyi Jiao play a card game with Dylan Hogan, left, and Alexander Fedak while waiting for the start of the 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. – Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

Mary Ann Rollings sings along while sitting in the front row at The 2023 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Keith Lockhart conducts the orchestra during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

En Vogue performs during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The fourth of July fireworks explode over the Charles River. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Low clouds obscured some people’s views of the fireworks. – AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff