5 wounded in Mattapan shooting; 2 in police custody

Two people are in police custody after an early morning shooting in Mattapan left five wounded.
Boston police were called to the scene at 33 Edgewater Drive at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, a department spokesperson told Boston.com.
Five people were shot, and their injuries are considered nonlife-threatening, the spokesperson said. Three of the victims were taken to the hospital by Boston EMS, while the other two sought medical care on their own.
Boston police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting but didn’t release their names. Officers also recovered two guns, according to the police spokesperson.
The investigation into the shooting remains “very active,” the spokesperson said.
Photos and video shared by Boston 25 News reporter Kelly Sullivan on Twitter show the area near the shooting littered with debris from fireworks.
