Local News Bomb threat to Medford business prompts evacuations A man threatened to bomb a check cashing business if employees did not hand over a large amount of money.

Employees and residents near a stretch of Mystic Avenue in Medford were evacuated Wednesday morning after a business there received a bomb threat.

Just before 9 a.m., an employee of City Check Cashing at 209 Mystic Ave. called 911. They said that the business had received a call from a man telling them to put a large amount of money in a bag and drop it off at a nearby location, according to a statement from Medford police.

The man threatened to place a bomb at the business if this was not done, police said.

By about 9:20 a.m., police had responded and closed off Mystic Avenue between Bowen Avenue and Golden Avenue, as well as neighboring side streets. The building where City Check Cashing is located and others were evacuated.

Advertisement:

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad cleared the area and did not find any bombs or other threats, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.