8 others charged in connection with Middleborough triple stabbing

Eight more suspects have been charged in connection with the triple stabbing that occurred in Middleborough last month, police said in a press release Wednesday.

The group includes two adults and six juveniles. Both Matthew Brow, 19, and Alaiis Barrows, 19, of Middleborough, were charged with assault and battery, police said. Four unnamed juvenile males and two juvenile females, all of Middleborough, were also charged with assault and battery.

No arraignment has been scheduled.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 24, police got a 911 call reporting multiple people had been stabbed on Wall Street. Three people suffering from stab wounds were found, and one victim is still hospitalized with critical injuries.

Jayden Wainwright, 18, was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said in a press release at the time.

Witnesses of the shooting told WCVB that the stabbings happened during an end-of-the-school-year bonfire.

