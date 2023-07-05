Local News Georgetown High football coach killed in Roxbury shooting Nelson Curet was a popular assistant coach at Georgetown High School. Nelson Curet. Yasmin Rivera / GoFundMe

A Georgetown High School football coach was shot to death in Roxbury last weekend, according to school officials and police.

Just after midnight, in the early morning hours of July 1, Boston Police officers responded to 27 McGreevey Way for reports of a person shot. At the scene, they found Nelson Curet and another man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to local hospitals, and Curet was later pronounced dead. He was 30 years old.

The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any more information about the shooting.

A note sent to the Georgetown school community from Superintendent Margaret Ferrick identified Curet as an assistant football coach at Georgetown High School.

Advertisement:

“Nelson Curet, our popular and skilled wide receiver and defensive back coach, passed away suddenly,” Ferrick wrote.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to support Curet’s loved ones. It has raised more than $9,900 at the time of publication.

A $500 donation was made on behalf of the Georgetown High Football Team.

“Nelson was an inspirational coach to our boys and his leadership and positivity was unmatched. He was always pushing the boys to be the best they could be – every single day. His big smile and larger than life personality at games and practices will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Rest in Peace, Coach,” user Pete Lucido wrote alongside the donation.

Curet’s funeral will be held Friday in South Boston. The school district is working to coordinate transportation for members of the football team.