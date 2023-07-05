Local News Owner of Millwall F.C., John Berylson, 70, killed in crash near Cape beach "Rest in peace, John, and thank you. You were loved and adored." John Berylson, owner and chairman of Milwall Football Club. James Chance/Getty Images

John Berylson, an American businessman who owned London’s Millwall Football Club, died in a car crash near a Cape Cod beach early Tuesday morning.

“John, who turned 70 last month, lost his life in a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his wife, Amy, his three children, Jennifer, James, and Elizabeth, and the rest of the Berylson family,” the English football club said in a statement.

Falmouth police responded to the scene of the crash at 120 Sippewissett Road, near the Cape’s Wood Neck Beach, just before 8 a.m. on the Fourth of July, a release noted.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Berylson, of Wellesley Hills, was driving a Range Rover southbound on Sippewissett Road when he lost control on a curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll over into a ravine until it struck a tree, according to police.

First responders found the driver trapped and worked to extricate him from the vehicle. Berylson died from his injuries at the scene, authorities said.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, police confirmed.

Millwall, which plays in the second-tier Championship league, described Berylson, who turned 70 last month, as “a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.”

The club noted that the owner and chairman was “loved and adored.”

“John revelled in the club’s underdog status and mentality,” Millwall wrote. “He related strongly to such values and identity and adored Millwall supporters. He was fiercely loyal to all his staff, and both they and the fan base will miss him beyond measure.”

The crash remains under investigation by Falmouth and Massachusetts State Police.

