Rescuers carry Somerville woman 2 miles down trail after White Mountains hiking injury

A Somerville woman was carried two miles by rescuers Monday after injuring her leg on a hike in New Hampshire.

Brynne Quinlan, 32, had set out for a day loop hike from the Highland Center, an Appalachian Mountain Club facility in Crawford Notch, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

While coming down the Webster Jackson Trail at about 5:30 p.m., Quinlan slipped on a wet, rocky section of the trail. She suffered a leg injury severe enough to prevent her from continuing, officials said. She called 911.

Volunteers with the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and Appalachian Mountain Club Employees responded to the call. They carried a litter and medical supplies up to Quinlan, who was about two miles from the trailhead.

Rescuers found her at about 8:20 p.m., officials said. She was treated and loaded onto the litter. Volunteers and conservation officers carried her down the trail. They reached the trailhead at about 11:20 p.m.