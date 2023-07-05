Video captures moment car smashes into crowded N.H. bar

Newsletter Signup
A new video shows the moment a turning vehicle hit another, causing the second car to crash into a busy New Hampshire restaurant.
The crash, which happened Sunday afternoon at Looney Bin Bar & Grill on Endicott Street in Laconia, resulted in 14 people being taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Laconia Fire Department noted in a statement.
First responders evaluated another 20 people at the scene, but said they did not require medical transportation.
A video, shared by Boston 25 News, shows the moment that led to the crash. Watch below:
“There are no words to describe today. All we know is that we are beyond grateful that everyone is going to be ok,” Looney Bin Bar & Grill shared on Facebook.
After thanking Laconia police and fire officials, as well as the community for its love and support, the restaurant noted, “We will be back… We’re a bit shaken so it may take a minute but we’ll be back!”
The crash remains under investigation.
