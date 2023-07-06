Local News Car crashes into Hanover house, box truck takes down power lines on Main Street A car crashed into the side of a house in Hanover early Thursday morning, landing in the middle of a room and leaving a large hole. A car crashed into the side of a house in Hanover early Thursday morning. Hanover Fire Department

A driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning after their car crashed into the side of a house in Hanover.

Around 3 a.m., a dark-colored sedan crashed into a house on the 400 block of Circuit Street, the Hanover Fire Department wrote on Facebook. The home’s residents were not injured in the crash.

Pictures of the crash show that the car smashed through a wall of the home and landed in the middle of a room. It left a large hole in the side of the house.

A car crashed into the side of a home in Hanover early Thursday morning. – Hanover Fire Department

Hanover police, the town’s building inspector, and National Grid responded to the crash, the fire department said. It is unclear if the house is structurally sound and can be repaired.

Later that day, National Grid and Hanover firefighters were called to another crash in the South Shore town after a box truck managed to pull down some power lines near 1136 Main St., the fire department wrote on Facebook.

Police closed Main Street from Webster to Walnut Street Thursday afternoon due to the crash.

A box truck crashed in Hanover Thursday and took down some power lines. – Hanover Fire Department

It is unclear if either driver is facing charges or what caused either crash. Hanover police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday afternoon.