Local News 13-year-old Hyde Park boy loses part of his hand, injures second person in fireworks mishap According to the police report, the boy was lighting a firework in his hand when it suddenly exploded.

Doctors amputated part of a 13-year-old Hyde Park boy’s hand after a firework exploded in it Wednesday, according to Boston police.

Police were called to 245 Margaretta Dr. a little after 6 p.m., the police report said. The boy was unable to tell police what happened, but a girl who was injured in the explosion told them the boy tried to light a firework while outside of 213 Margaretta Dr., and it went off in his hand.

The boy was conscious when police arrived, but his hand was bandaged and he had red marks all over his upper body and legs, the report said. The girl also had red marks on her upper body and burns on her left wrist.

First responders took the boy to a hospital as soon as they arrived, the report said. After the girl finished talking to police, an officer took her to a hospital, and her mother accompanied her.

The doctor caring for the boy later told officers the boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but that the boy was going into surgery to have part of his right hand amputated, the report said.

Police filed a suspected child abuse or neglect report to the Department of Children and Families on behalf of both children, the police report said. It is unclear whether any adults will face charges. Police said they are still investigating the incident.

The police report redacted identifying information about the children, but The Boston Globe reported that the boy was 13 and the girl was 15.

Other recent local fireworks injuries

A 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a fireworks mishap in West Yarmouth on July 4.

Fireworks are also believed to be the cause of a fire in Cumberland, Rhode Island, that destroyed a house, car, and damaged nearby homes early Wednesday morning.

And last weekend, a man in Derry, New Hampshire, was seriously injured while setting off fireworks. His injuries were so serious that a medical helicopter was requested, but it couldn’t be flown due to bad weather.

The use or sale of personal fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the second victim as the sister of the boy who set off the fireworks. It also said that police responded to “the scene” at 245 Margaretta Dr. Police were called to that address, but the explosion happened in front of 213 Margaretta Dr.