Local News Fawn over this: Trapped young deer freed from small pit in New Hampshire An officer helped dig the fawn free from the pit and released the animal with the hope that it could return to its mother.

A New Hampshire police officer helped free a fawn from a small pit in New Hampshire on the Fourth of July.

Newmarket police received a report of the young deer trapped under a rock in the caller’s backyard on Tuesday.

Though the fawn appeared unharmed, it wasn’t able to get itself out from a small hole it had fallen into, police said in a Facebook post.

An officer helped dig the fawn free from the pit and released the animal with the hope that it could return to its mother.

In response to at least one person on social media expressing concerns about the fawn not being able to return to its mother due to human scent, police said, “Fear not! We checked with our friends at NH Fish and Game before doing anything. They assured us the mother won’t be put off by our scent, and will accept the fawn back.”

See below for photos of the rescue: