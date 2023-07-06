Local News New Hampshire man, 26, charged with beating his mother to death Christine DeGiacomo was killed by her son in Hudson, New Hampshire, prosecutors say.

A New Hampshire man was arrested and charged with beating his mother to death this week.

Grant DeGiacomo, 26, of Hudson, New Hampshire, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his mother, Christine DeGiacomo, 57, also of Hudson, according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Hudson police were called to 35 Shoal Creek Road for a report of a disturbance at about 9:44 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found Christine DeGiacomo “suffering from a traumatic injury.” She was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say Grant DeGiacomo is responsible for “recklessly causing the death of Christine DeGiacomo under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly striking her head.”

Formella’s office told NBC10 Boston that Grant DeGiacomo was at the scene when police arrived Wednesday night. He was detained, and arrested Thursday morning.

Grant DeGiacomo is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court.