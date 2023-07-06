Local News Somerville residents urged to lock windows after slew of break-ins Somerville police said the break-ins have been happening at homes along the Beacon Street corridor, which borders Cambridge.

Somerville police are warning residents in Wards 2 and 3 to lock their windows at night in response to a string of recent break-ins.

A man has been breaking into homes along the Beacon Street corridor, which borders Cambridge, by entering through unlocked first-floor windows, Somerville police wrote on Facebook Thursday. They said the break-ins occurred between midnight and 6 a.m.

“Residents are urged to lock all windows (and doors) overnight, particularly those on the first floor,” police wrote. “Residents are also urged to call police if they see anything unusual in their neighborhood such as loitering; persons in driveways or yards who shouldn’t be; and any other suspicious behavior.”

One victim told WCVB that a man broke into her home around 1 a.m. When she swore at him, she reportedly said, he covered his face and left.

Wards 2 and 3 in Somerville are located west of the Green Line Extension between Spring Hill and Cambridge Street.

Somerville police are also looking to identify the breaking and entering suspect pictured below, but they said he is not connected to the string of break-ins.

Identification Needed: The Somerville Police are asking the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect in a recent Residential Breaking and Entering. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the SPD Criminal Investigation Department at 617.625.1600 x7231. pic.twitter.com/PnfxiRfWxC — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) July 6, 2023