Local News 5 Wareham beaches closed due to elevated bacteria The Board of Health is still working to discover what caused the elevated bacteria levels.

The Town of Wareham has closed five of the town’s beaches due to elevated bacteria levels until further notice, according to the town’s Board of Health.

Recent tests by the Barnstable County Lab found these issues at Briarwood, Forbes, Point Independence, Swifts, and Pinehurst beaches, the board wrote on Facebook Thursday. Town government is working to fix these issues, and the closures are temporary.

The board is working with the county lab to figure out what caused the elevated bacteria and will update residents with more information as it becomes available, the board said.

“We kindly ask for your cooperation during this temporary closure. We understand that the beach is a favorite destination for many, especially during the summer months. However, your health and well-being are of utmost importance to us,” the board wrote.