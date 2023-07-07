Dozens of unexploded fireworks wash up on Martha’s Vineyard beach after July 4th show

Newsletter Signup
A pyrotechnics company is in hot water after more than two dozen “highly hazardous” commercial-grade fireworks shells washed up on a Martha’s Vineyard beach following a Fourth of July show.
The unexploded fireworks turned up on Chappaquiddick Island, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a press release.
The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to Chappaquiddick Island on Wednesday afternoon to collect the 25 unexploded shells and countercharge them in a safe location, according to the press release.
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the release that an ongoing investigation suggests the shells were improperly disposed of following a Fourth of July fireworks show conducted by Central Maine Pyrotechnics.
On Thursday, Ostroskey’s office issued immediate threat suspensions to Central Maine Pyrotechnics and the person who orchestrated the show, barring them from conducting further fireworks displays pending a July 26 hearing.
While officials have cleared all known shells from the beach, the Department of Fire Services warned that there’s a possibility more may wash up. Officials are urging members of the public to call 911 if they come across additional shells.
