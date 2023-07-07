Police: 23-year-old Springfield man dies in motorcycle crash on I-91

Newsletter Signup
A 23-year-old Springfield man died after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 91 southbound, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police said a man driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed it into the back of a 2018 Jeep SUV. The operator was ejected and struck a stationary post, according to officials.
Emergency responders and the officer on patrol performed CPR on the man, who was not responsive, Mass Live reported.
The operator was brought to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m., police said.
The crash happened just over a month after 24-year-old Edwin Perez of Chicopee died in a motorcycle collision on the northbound side of I-91.
The crash is currently under investigation by state police.
