Local News Elevated bacteria levels shut beaches during the hottest days of the year Five beaches closed in Wareham and two in Rye, New Hampshire. Rye Beach in New Hampshire Flickr/erinm

Elevated bacteria levels forced five beaches in Wareham and two beaches in Rye, New Hampshire, to close to swimmers Thursday, according to a statement from the Wareham Board of Health and the town of Rye.

In Wareham, Briarwood, Forbes, Point Independence, Swift, and Pinehurst beaches are temporarily closed after the Barnstable County Lab reported elevated bacteria levels found in the water.

Swimming at the beaches is prohibited until further notice as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, and to prevent any potential illnesses associated with the bacteria, the Wareham statement said.

The Wareham Board of Health is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with the Barnstable County Lab to investigate the cause of the elevated bacteria levels.

Advertisement:

In Rye, routine water testing by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) alerted the town of elevated bacteria levels at Wallis Sands Beach on Thursday.

Residents and visitors are advised to refrain from “swimming and other forms of recreating” in areas of elevated bacteria levels, the Rye statement said.

A re-sampling in Rye was scheduled for Friday and results will be available to the town on Saturday. The town of Rye is following recommendations from the NHDES.

Parsons Creek also reported elevated bacteria levels on Thursday from a sample taken June 27.

“The affected sites include Wallis Road at the bridge and the beach access located closest to Concord Point,” according to Rye’s statement.

There is no set date for the re-sampling of Parsons Creek, but the town said the public will be notified when more information becomes available.

The closure of these bodies of water takes place during a stretch of intense heat and muggy weather conditions across New England.

Both towns have yet to announce what type of bacteria was detected, but have posted signage at all sights encouraging the public to adhere to the safety concerns and closures for their own well-being.