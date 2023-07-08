Local News Police say barricaded man who shot 2 relatives and fired at officers arrested after 13-hour standoff The family members managed to get away and were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester after shooting two of his family members and then firing at police was arrested Friday night after a day-long standoff, police said.

The family members managed to get away and were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. None of the responding officers were struck, according to investigators.

Police were called before 9 a.m. Friday and were trying to take the man into custody when “he fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them. At that point he ran back into the house,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Hostage negotiators and a mental health clinician were also at the scene.

More than 12 hours later, the man, who was alone in the home, was taken into custody, officials said.