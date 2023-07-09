Local News New Bedford driver faces OUI after hitting and killing motorcyclist, critically injuring another The crashes happened on Route 24 in Taunton. A 30-year-old Fall River man was killed.

State Police charged a New Bedford driver with operating under the influence of alcohol Sunday after he allegedly hit two motorcyclists with his car, killing one and critically injuring the other.

A little before 2:30 a.m., 35-year-old Fred Moreira was driving a Lexus sedan southbound on Route 24 in Taunton when he reportedly hit 30-year-old Fall River resident Tyler Moniz, who was riding a motorcycle, police said in a press release. The impact of the crash threw Moniz from his motorbike into the woods on the side of the highway.

Moreira’s car then allegedly hit a 39-year-old Fall River man who was also riding a motorcycle and was thrown off it into the woods beside the highway, the release said. First responders declared Moniz dead at the scene and took the other man to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with critical injuries.

State Police charged Moreira with vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of liquor, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

Police and the Chief Medical Examiner’s office are still investigating the crashes.