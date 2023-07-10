Local News One dead, two seriously injured in head-on Dartmouth collision An 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

A two-car crash in Dartmouth on Sunday afternoon killed one driver and seriously injured two other people, according to police.

Dartmouth police responded to the scene near 242 Chase Road shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a 2006 Cadillac Seville and a 2015 GMC Acadia, according to a release.

The driver of the Cadillac, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a New Bedford hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, the driver and passenger in the GMC, respectively, were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth and state police.