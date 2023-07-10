Video and photos: What the flooding looks like across New England

Newsletter Signup
Flash flooding brought gushing waters and catastrophic damage to some towns and cities in New England Monday, especially in Vermont. Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency as towns were washed out and dozens of roads were closed.
Heavy rain across the northeast forced evacuations and rescues all the way down to Pennsylvania.
Rivers also overflowed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, causing many road closures. Western and central Massachusetts were particularly affected, while Providence closed some major highways.
Here’s what it looked like:
Vermont State Police said nearly three dozen roads were closed due to flooding across the state Tuesday. Some towns and cities, such as Ludlow and Barre, were washed out, and people had to evacuate their homes and businesses.
Rivers ran high and fast, sometimes flowing over in many towns, including Hartford, Middlesex, Warren, and Waterbury.
In Cuttingsville, river waters almost reached over a bridge.
Similar footage was captured in Woodstock, Montpelier, and Woodbury.
Ludlow, home to Okemo Mountain, experienced some of the worst flooding.
Security footage from inside Sam’s Steakhouse in Ludlow shows water up to the restaurant’s windows.
Brattleboro was also hard hit.
A few towns, especially in central and western Massachusetts, experienced flash flooding Monday. Deerfield in particular was hit hard.
Western Mass News shared a video of a Shelburne man kayaking in his flooded backyard.
Northampton, Leeds, and Williamsburg also experienced high river levels.
Flooding in Providence shut down several roads, including Route 10.
Flash flooding also happened in places like Warwick.
Videos and pictures from Swanzey show that some roads are completely washed out.
Sunapee was hit hard by the rain Sunday night, which caused some roads to flood or collapse, according to the town’s fire department.
Connecticut didn’t escape the flash floods either, with water from Kent Falls washing up onto the riverbank.
Part of Indian Well State Park in Shelton was flooded as well, causing it to close for the day.
Canaan and Norfolk also experienced some flash flooding.
