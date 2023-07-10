Local News Video and photos: What the flooding looks like across New England Vermont experienced the worst flooding on Monday, but Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut also had flash floods. Floodwaters overtook Farr’s Field in Waterbury, Vt. on July 10, 2023. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Flash flooding brought gushing waters and catastrophic damage to some towns and cities in New England Monday, especially in Vermont. Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency as towns were washed out and dozens of roads were closed.

Heavy rain across the northeast forced evacuations and rescues all the way down to Pennsylvania.

Rivers also overflowed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, causing many road closures. Western and central Massachusetts were particularly affected, while Providence closed some major highways.

Here’s what it looked like:

Vermont

Vermont State Police said nearly three dozen roads were closed due to flooding across the state Tuesday. Some towns and cities, such as Ludlow and Barre, were washed out, and people had to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Drone video over downtown Ludlow, Vermont and washed out Vermont Route 100 near Okemo. Thanks to Pat Moore (a meteorologist!) for the shots. pic.twitter.com/NT7ChLYxd8 — Tyler Jankoski NBC5 📺 (@TylerJankoski) July 10, 2023

Significant #flooding here in Bridgewater, VT. Cars submerged and homes flooded. About 3 ft of standing water in the first floor of the home.



This is a scene all around Vermont today. #VTwx @NWSBurlington @JimCantore @Eweather13 pic.twitter.com/pF6upshEPS — Nathaniel (@weather_studios) July 10, 2023

#VERMONT Flooding in Downtown Barre



Flim Credit: Evan Book pic.twitter.com/r6pPDlJY8I — eastfrances (@Red_union_suit) July 10, 2023

A truck drives through deep floodwaters from the Dog River on Route 12 in Berlin, Vt. on Monday, July 10, 2023. – (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)

Rivers ran high and fast, sometimes flowing over in many towns, including Hartford, Middlesex, Warren, and Waterbury.

Historic flooding in Middlesex, VT. In 20+ years this culvert has never been close to cresting, including during Irene. Dozens of driveways inaccessible. Lots of Vermont looking far worse than this… Another 1-2 inches expected pic.twitter.com/isCXaoFBIQ — Ethan Scharf (@Ethan_Scharf) July 10, 2023

A VTrans truck blocks traffic Monday, July 10, 2023, on Route 2 in Middlesex, Vt. due to flooding. – (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)

Graves Brook in Waterbury, Vermont today. Normally just a foot deep.



Just one of many streams flowing into the Winooski River, currently at 420 ft elevation and rising with inches more rain in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/5QY8RJXg3y — Matt Parrilla (@mattparrilla) July 10, 2023

In Cuttingsville, river waters almost reached over a bridge.

Similar footage was captured in Woodstock, Montpelier, and Woodbury.

Catastrophic flooding in Vermont a view from the main bridge into downtown Woodstock. Water levels 12+feet higher than normal in places. #VermontFlood #flooding #vermont #woodstock pic.twitter.com/xe4Q9KJu7P — Blorgii (@Lukeirm) July 10, 2023

The view from the Winooski in Montpelier at 1:40 near Shaw’s. Water continues to rise. @vemvt expects conditions to deteriorate. The river should crest at midnight at 19.8 feet in the city & could lead to flooding. Also great concern for those communities along the Winooski. pic.twitter.com/rvKvrZkCGU — Anson Tebbetts (@anson_ag) July 10, 2023

This is the view from the Langdon Street Bridge in Montpelier about 30 minutes ago. Many roads closed in the city because of flooding & neighboring communities like Barre are getting hit hard. It will be a long night for those businesses, farms & residents along the Winooski. pic.twitter.com/5l2istdBV4 — Anson Tebbetts (@anson_ag) July 10, 2023

Sabin Pond in Woodbury, right along Vermont Route 14. pic.twitter.com/JjoCmPvpEx — Tyler Jankoski NBC5 📺 (@TylerJankoski) July 10, 2023

Ludlow, home to Okemo Mountain, experienced some of the worst flooding.

The entrance to Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont right now as heavy rain continues. Video by my friend Pat Moore. pic.twitter.com/oBle9RL9qj — Tyler Jankoski NBC5 📺 (@TylerJankoski) July 10, 2023

What I woke up to this morning in Ludlow, Vermont… (that was a yard). pic.twitter.com/bi32Gnj8p7 — alisha durgin (@babygotbckcntry) July 10, 2023

Security footage from inside Sam’s Steakhouse in Ludlow shows water up to the restaurant’s windows.

Surveillance footage of flooding inside the kitchen of Sam’s Steakhouse in Ludlow, Vt. – (Andrew Molen)

Surveillance footage of flooding inside Sam’s Steakhouse in Ludlow, Vt. – (Andrew Molen)

Brattleboro was also hard hit.

Nancy Cain, of Brattleboro, Vt., walks her dog Zephyr as the rain pours down near the West River in Brattleboro, Monday, July 10, 2023. – (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Trailers are evacuated at the Tri-Park Co-Op Housing in Brattleboro, Vt., as the water in the Whetstone Brook crests, Monday, July 10, 2023. – (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Trailers are evacuated at the Tri-Park Co-Op Housing in Brattleboro, Vt., as the water in the Whetstone Brook crests, Monday, July 10, 2023. – (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. – (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

People look as docks and boats are washed away on the West River in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. – (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Massachusetts

A few towns, especially in central and western Massachusetts, experienced flash flooding Monday. Deerfield in particular was hit hard.

Heavy rainfall has left some major flooding damages across western Mass., including in Deerfield where a football field at Deerfield Academy was left completely underwater. We're tracking that situation — TONIGHT at 10 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 and FOX6. pic.twitter.com/EapFM0LClV — Western Mass News (@WMassNews) July 10, 2023

Western Mass News shared a video of a Shelburne man kayaking in his flooded backyard.

Northampton, Leeds, and Williamsburg also experienced high river levels.

A #Northampton man is safe after becoming trapped in his car because of rising river waters >> https://t.co/pR7Z5VUzPO pic.twitter.com/vq0Q15zcdC — Western Mass News (@WMassNews) July 10, 2023

The Mill River has receded quite a bit, but was still extremely turbulent between Williamsburg and Northampton, MA.



The surrounding vegetation took a beating.#mawx #flood #flooding pic.twitter.com/uNNwlDC3v1 — Ethan Moriarty (@EMoriartyWX) July 10, 2023

The heavy rainfall is leading to high river levels across the area, including the Mill River in #Williamsburg. Here's you latest forecast >> https://t.co/oNik0vRdxL pic.twitter.com/UJ84V4soR0 — Western Mass News (@WMassNews) July 10, 2023

Rhode Island

Flooding in Providence shut down several roads, including Route 10.

VIDEO: Highway shut down on both sides near the Union Avenue exit in Providence due to flooding. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/Ybj3sZ9vXs — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) July 10, 2023

Flash flooding also happened in places like Warwick.

New Hampshire

Videos and pictures from Swanzey show that some roads are completely washed out.

Sunapee was hit hard by the rain Sunday night, which caused some roads to flood or collapse, according to the town’s fire department.

Connecticut

Connecticut didn’t escape the flash floods either, with water from Kent Falls washing up onto the riverbank.

News 8 Photographer George Roelofsen captured this incredible video of Kent Falls overflowing after heavy rainfall and flooding in the state Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/9zJzQwwV46 — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) July 10, 2023

Part of Indian Well State Park in Shelton was flooded as well, causing it to close for the day.

Canaan and Norfolk also experienced some flash flooding.