Local News $1,000 reward offered in search for missing Falmouth man Adam Wacholder, 44, has been missing since June 13.

The family of a missing Cape Cod man is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips leading to 44-year-old Adam Wacholder, who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Wacholder went missing from 587 Gifford St. in Falmouth, according to the Falmouth Police Department. He’s described as a white man with brown eyes and black and white hair, 6-foot-1, and 220 pounds.

He was last seen leaving lunch at the 99 Restaurant in Falmouth on June 13, according to a “Find Adam Wacholder” Facebook page run by his family. A “missing” poster circulated on social media indicates he suffers from epilepsy and unspecified mental health conditions.

In a post on the Facebook page, Wacholder’s mother, Peggy Lynn, described him as a “kind and gentle soul.”

Lynn told NBC10 Boston that she hopes Wacholder went to an emergency room for help and mental health services; he wouldn’t disappear without a word, she said.

“Adam and I have been living with the realities of having a mental illness for 20 years and he has been through the mill and he has come out a survivor and has built a life for himself in Falmouth,” Lynn told the news outlet. “I can’t imagine him just walking away from all of this, I just can’t imagine this.”

The family asked anyone with tips or leads on Wacholder’s whereabouts to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527 or Trust Know 1 Investigations at 508-991-0802.