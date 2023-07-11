$1,000 reward offered in search for missing Falmouth man

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The family of a missing Cape Cod man is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips leading to 44-year-old Adam Wacholder, who was last seen nearly a month ago.
Wacholder went missing from 587 Gifford St. in Falmouth, according to the Falmouth Police Department. He’s described as a white man with brown eyes and black and white hair, 6-foot-1, and 220 pounds.
He was last seen leaving lunch at the 99 Restaurant in Falmouth on June 13, according to a “Find Adam Wacholder” Facebook page run by his family. A “missing” poster circulated on social media indicates he suffers from epilepsy and unspecified mental health conditions.
In a post on the Facebook page, Wacholder’s mother, Peggy Lynn, described him as a “kind and gentle soul.”
Lynn told NBC10 Boston that she hopes Wacholder went to an emergency room for help and mental health services; he wouldn’t disappear without a word, she said.
“Adam and I have been living with the realities of having a mental illness for 20 years and he has been through the mill and he has come out a survivor and has built a life for himself in Falmouth,” Lynn told the news outlet. “I can’t imagine him just walking away from all of this, I just can’t imagine this.”
The family asked anyone with tips or leads on Wacholder’s whereabouts to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527 or Trust Know 1 Investigations at 508-991-0802.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.