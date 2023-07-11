Local News How did a deer get in here? Fawn rescued from drain at water treatment plant in Brockton A Brockton firefighter was lowered down and lassoed the fawn, which was less than 2 months old, officials said.

Firefighters in Brockton rescued a baby deer Monday after the animal became trapped in a tank at the city’s water treatment plant.

The fawn — which was no more than 2 months old — jumped into a tank holding approximately 15 feet of water, Brockton Animal Control said in a statement posted to Facebook. Animal control officers were able to guide the fawn into a drain, where it could wait in shallower water until further help arrived.

The Brockton Fire Department sent crews to the scene, and “responding firefighters quickly and effectively came together with officers to devise a plan to safely extract the fawn from the situation,” animal control said.

Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Galligan told The Boston Globe that the rescue involved a firefighter being lowered into the confined space and then lassoing the deer and bringing it back to ground level.

“The members of the Brockton Fire Department train continuously for all types of incidents,” the department wrote in a Facebook post, alongside photos of the deering — er, daring — rescue.