Local News Taunton man sentenced to 20+ years in prison for raping, molesting 3 stepdaughters The 45-year-old defendant raped and molested his three stepdaughters multiple times between 2014 and 2019, the prosecution said. Alexander Santana was sentenced in Bristol County Superior Court in Taunton for raping and molesting his stepdaughters. Matthew Lee/The Boston Globe

A judge sentenced a 45-year-old Taunton man to decades in prison for raping and molesting his three stepdaughters several times over the course of five years.

A jury convicted Alexander Santana of multiple counts of rape and indecent assault on a person under 14 last month, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a press release Tuesday.

During his trial, the prosecution showed that Santana began molesting his oldest stepdaughter in February 2014, the release said. He later started raping and molesting his two younger stepdaughters. The abuse continued until April 2019.

“I am very pleased the defendant was convicted of sexually assaulting three young victims to whom he served as a father figure. I commend the victims for coming forward and testifying against the defendant under very difficult circumstances,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in the release.

Advertisement:

The jury found Santana guilty of four counts of aggravated rape of a child, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and one count of assault with intent to rape.

On June 30, Bristol County Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis sentenced Santana to 24 to 35 years in state prison and 10 years of supervised probation.

“The defendant’s conduct was unconscionable and depraved. The lengthy sentence imposed by the court was well-deserved,” Quinn said in the release.