Child hospitalized following dirt bike crash with vehicle in Stow

A child riding a dirt bike collided head-on with a vehicle in Stow on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.
The 10-year-old boy received medical care at the crash site before being airlifted from the Crow Island Airpark in Stow to a Worcester hospital. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, first responders reported in a press release.
Local police and fire departments responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Michael Sallese and Fire Capt. Barry Evers.
Police said the child struck the vehicle on a blind corner, and that the driver is cooperating in the ongoing investigation by Stow Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
