Local News Child, 3, drowns in water storage tank near splash pad at Vermont resort Tate Holtzman of Cambridge, Vermont accidentally drowned after falling into a below-ground storage tank filled with water last week, officials said.

A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a water storage tank at Smugglers Notch Resort in Vermont last week, police confirmed.

Vermont State Police identified the young victim as Tate Holtzman of Cambridge, Vermont in an updated release Wednesday.

First responders transported Tate to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on July 6 with life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of those injuries over the weekend.

Tate was walking near an outdoor splash pad at the resort when he fell into the below-ground storage tank filled with water around 2:45 p.m., police said.

On-duty lifeguards pulled the boy from the basin, but an initial investigation indicates that he was in the water for about 10 minutes, police said.

Tate was attending a day-camp program at the resort at the time of the incident.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has since ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Police said they notified the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department for Children and Families about the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing. No further information was available at this time.