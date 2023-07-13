Police searching for missing 53-year-old man from Ayer

Newsletter Signup
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man.
Kevin Haines of Ayer was last seen at his home on Littleton Road on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., according to Littleton Police. He was possibly wearing khaki shorts and an orange or black shirt.
Described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build, Haines has white hair and a white goatee.
Authorities conducted a wellness check of Haines’ home on Wednesday and discovered he had not been seen in approximately four days.
Anyone with information regarding Haines’ whereabouts can contact Ayer Police at 978-772-8200 or Littleton Police at 978-540-2300.
