Local News Moped driver killed in Brockton crash The crash occurred late Thursday night on Route 24 in Brockton, police said.

A person driving a moped died Thursday night after being involved in a crash on Route 24 in Brockton, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At about 11:39 p.m., the moped and a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta collided as the moped moved from the right lane into the middle lane. Both were traveling northbound on Route 24.

The person driving the moped was ejected from it. Three vehicles that had been traveling behind the moped struck it as it lay in the road. The operator had already been ejected, and was not hit by those other vehicles, police said.

Officials did not identify the moped operator, except to say that he was male. He was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement:

The scene was cleared at 12:48 a.m., police said.

An investigation is ongoing.