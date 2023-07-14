Local News R.I. man facing gun charges after being ‘voluntarily shot’ with rubber buckshot, prosecutors say Police seized 23 guns, 15 of which were ghost guns, from Elliott Knorr's home in North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Police investigated a Rhode Island man after an incident where he allegedly asked to be shot with “rubber buck shot” in his backyard, which abuts a public park. Now, he is facing a slew of charges related to possessing ghost guns.

Elliott Knorr, 43, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, was arrested in March, according to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office. On July 3, he was charged with with 15 counts of possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of large capacity feeding devices, one count of firing in a compact area, and one count of conspiracy to fire in a compact area.

The Rhode Island State Police began investigating Knorr after they were alerted to a gun being fired in the vicinity of Pacheco Park in North Smithfield. Officers then executed a search warrant on his home.

They seized 23 guns, 15 of which were ghost guns, or unregulated weapons that can be bought online and assembled at home. Authorities also seized ghost gun jigs, manufacturing tools, 40 large capacity magazines, non-large capacity magazines, and a “significant” amount of ammunition of various calibers.

Police seized Knorr’s cell phone and reviewed video of the incident that began the investigation. It allegedly depicted Knorr “voluntarily being shot in his backyard,” with two bystanders nearby. Knorr later told investigators that he chose to be shot with rubber buckshot, according to Neronha’s office.

Knorr is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on Sept. 18 in Providence County Superior Court.