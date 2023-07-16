Local News Teen, young man die in dirt bike crash with SUV in Wareham Police say the victims weren't wearing helmets and didn't have lights on the dirt bike when the crash happened.

A teen from Woburn and a young Raynham man died Saturday night after the dirt bike they were riding crashed into an SUV in Wareham.

The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that Robert Stalker and Brady Petrucci were riding a dirt bike when they crashed into an SUV on Marion Road a little before 10:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. At the time, the SUV was turning onto Gibbs Road from Marion Road.

Police responded to 121 Marion Rd. at 10:52 p.m. and found 17-year-old Stalker and 20-year-old Petrucci unresponsive in the road with serious injuries, the release said. They were taken to Tobey Hospital where they were declared dead.

The victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and there were no front or rear lights on the dirt bike, the release said. The SUV driver stopped after the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.