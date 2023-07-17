Local News

Two men, dog saved from boat explosion in Gloucester Harbor

The men had reportedly just filled up with 85 gallons of fuel. When firefighters responded, the boat was completely engulfed in flames.

A boat exploded in Gloucester Harbor Monday morning. Gloucester Fire Department

By Susannah Sudborough

Two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after their boat exploded in Gloucester Harbor.

The explosion happened a little before 9 a.m. near Blynman Bridge, the Gloucester Fire Department said in a press release. When firefighters got to the scene, the boat was engulfed in flames.

There were two men and a dog on the boat when it exploded, WBZ-TV reported. They reportedly jumped from the boat and swam to shore, as did the dog, who was picked up by a passing boat.

First responders pulled the two men from the water and took them to a nearby hospital, the release said.

A Gloucester Police Boat attacked the flames, but soon the harbormaster pulled the boat to shore where firefighters put out the fire, the release said. The boat was a 22-foot fishing vessel, WHDH reported.

Advertisement:

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the explosion, the release said. The harbormaster reportedly told WBZ-TV that the two men had just filled up with about 85 gallons of fuel for the boat.