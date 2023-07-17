Two men, dog saved from boat explosion in Gloucester Harbor

Newsletter Signup
Two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after their boat exploded in Gloucester Harbor.
The explosion happened a little before 9 a.m. near Blynman Bridge, the Gloucester Fire Department said in a press release. When firefighters got to the scene, the boat was engulfed in flames.
There were two men and a dog on the boat when it exploded, WBZ-TV reported. They reportedly jumped from the boat and swam to shore, as did the dog, who was picked up by a passing boat.
First responders pulled the two men from the water and took them to a nearby hospital, the release said.
A Gloucester Police Boat attacked the flames, but soon the harbormaster pulled the boat to shore where firefighters put out the fire, the release said. The boat was a 22-foot fishing vessel, WHDH reported.
Firefighters are still investigating what caused the explosion, the release said. The harbormaster reportedly told WBZ-TV that the two men had just filled up with about 85 gallons of fuel for the boat.
