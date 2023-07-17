Local News Two men, dog saved from boat explosion in Gloucester Harbor The men had reportedly just filled up with 85 gallons of fuel. When firefighters responded, the boat was completely engulfed in flames. A boat exploded in Gloucester Harbor Monday morning. Gloucester Fire Department

Two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after their boat exploded in Gloucester Harbor.

The explosion happened a little before 9 a.m. near Blynman Bridge, the Gloucester Fire Department said in a press release. When firefighters got to the scene, the boat was engulfed in flames.

Boat explosion in Gloucester harbor. 2 males and a dog rescued. Transported to Beverly Hospital. Great job @GloucesterPD @gloucesterfire Gloucester Harbormaster @GDTnews @GuilfoilPR pic.twitter.com/3RwTBCiMEe — Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) July 17, 2023

There were two men and a dog on the boat when it exploded, WBZ-TV reported. They reportedly jumped from the boat and swam to shore, as did the dog, who was picked up by a passing boat.

First responders pulled the two men from the water and took them to a nearby hospital, the release said.

Update on Gloucester boat explosion is this appears to some sort of mechanical issue shortly after boat fueled up with 85 gallons and was headed out for a day of fishing…the 2 people on board are lucky to be alive according to the harbormaster #7News pic.twitter.com/hYW5JLA1dE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 17, 2023

A Gloucester Police Boat attacked the flames, but soon the harbormaster pulled the boat to shore where firefighters put out the fire, the release said. The boat was a 22-foot fishing vessel, WHDH reported.

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the explosion, the release said. The harbormaster reportedly told WBZ-TV that the two men had just filled up with about 85 gallons of fuel for the boat.