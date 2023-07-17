Local News Passenger killed when car hydroplanes, crashes on I-93 in Wilmington The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s wet weather appears to have contributed to at least one fatality in Massachusetts.

A female passenger in a 2008 Honda Civic was killed Sunday when the sedan hydroplaned shortly after 7 p.m. on I-93 South in Wilmington and then crashed into a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, according to state police.

The Civic was near Exit 33 when it “hydroplaned, exited the roadway into the median, struck the median guardrail barrier, then reentered the roadway and traveled across all lanes where it collided with the pickup, which was traveling in the right lane,” police said.

The female victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, according to police. All other involved individuals were taken to hospitals with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.