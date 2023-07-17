Local News Revere teen charged in ‘brutal’ attack on MBTA Silver Line passenger involving 8 juveniles The group allegedly threw potato chips and squeezed lotion on a Silver Line passenger before throwing her to the ground and repeatedly punching and kicking her. Silver Line buses in Boston.

A Revere teenager is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman riding the MBTA Silver Line on July 2, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

The teenager, a 16-year-old, was one of eight apparent juveniles that participated in the unprovoked, sustained attack, officials said.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was left with a bloody nose and facial bruising. She did not require hospitalization.

The teenager was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot — and unarmed robbery. She was arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court last Tuesday. Bail on a previous assault case was revoked for 60 days, and her bail on the new charges was set at $300. She was also ordered to stay away from the victim and all MBTA property.

“This was a shocking, brutal attack on a female MBTA passenger — utterly unprovoked — and an intolerable assault on the security and safety of our transit system itself,” Hayden said in a statement. “While our goal is to provide options and services to young offenders so their early mistakes don’t short circuit their future lives, our overlying responsibility is to protect the public and to secure justice for victims.

“I’m grateful for the work by transit police to identify this defendant and I’m confident they will make further identifications of those who participated in this horrendous assault,” Hayden wrote.

Video footage reviewed by investigators showed the victim entering a Silver Line car bound for Nubian Square at about 11:13 p.m. on July 2. While she was standing near the back door, a juvenile male can be seen walking up to her and throwing what appeared to be potato chips at her. The victim looked around to see who threw the chips, and then turned back around in an apparent attempt to ignore the group, Hayden’s office said.

But then surveillance footage shows another teenager squeezing a bottle of lotion onto the victim’s hair, face and body. She moved towards that juvenile, apparently attempting to stop him from dumping more lotion on her, Hayden’s office said.

Prosecutors say another juvenile then pushed the victim down to the floor and the group all attacked her at once. She was punched and kicked repeatedly as she laid on the floor in a self-protective position.

The 16-year-old Revere girl can be seen on video punching the victim in the head with a closed fist about seven times. She can also be seen kicking the victim in the head and face about three times, prosecutors said.

While the attack was happening, some of the juveniles rummaged through the victim’s handbag. One of them could be seen taking the victim’s phone and putting it into his pocket, according to Hayden’s office. The entire group left the vehicle once the bus arrived at Nubian Station.

MBTA Transit Police investigators identified the Revere girl through the surveillance footage. They are working to identify and locate the other members of the group.

Surveillance footage also shows that the group was at the AMC South Bay Center cinema complex on District Avenue in Dorchester before boarding the Silver Line bus. AMC staff members had reported a large group of juveniles causing several disturbances that night, according to Hayden’s office.