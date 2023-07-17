Local News The B branch closure begins today on the Green Line — here’s what to know Shuttle buses will replace trains between Boston College and Kenmore from July 17 through July 28. A Green Line train pulls into Packard's Corner to pick up passengers. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff, File

Riders along the Green Line’s B branch are in for nearly two weeks of shuttle buses, beginning Monday.

The MBTA announced last month that train service on the B branch will be offline for 12 days while the transit agency aims to replace more than 2,000 feet of track. Shuttle buses will replace trains between Boston College and Kenmore from July 17 through July 28.

“Replacing this track will help address speed restrictions in the area and improve the overall safety and reliability of service,” according to the MBTA’s website, which notes that the work reduces the risk of unplanned service disruptions and provides for a more consistent schedule.

Advertisement:

Free, accessible shuttle buses will provide service to the B branch in the meantime, and the T has recommended that riders allow extra travel time during the closure. Notably, the shuttles will not stop at Allston Street, Griggs Street, or Packard’s Corner due to accessibility reasons.

The track replacement could also affect more than just T riders; the MBTA has warned of potential traffic, parking, and pedestrian impacts.

In a Friday press release, the agency announced that the Route 57 bus will bypass the stop at BU East due to construction, while southbound traffic on Harvard Avenue will be limited to buses and commercial deliveries to businesses on the street. Northbound Harvard Avenue traffic will see no disruptions, though street parking will be pick-up and drop-off only.

During the B branch closure, community members can report construction-related issues at 617-222-4100.

“Safety and reliability for our riders will always be our top priority and this critical work will address long needed repairs along this section of the Green Line B Branch,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement.

He added: “We are committed to delivering for the public and the communities that we serve and by accelerating this work, we can complete the work before the start of school in the most efficient and timely manner.”