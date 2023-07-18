Local News Brookline police: Masked, armed intruders broke into multimillion-dollar home Police released footage that showed one of the suspects approaching a security camera and placing duct tape over the lens. Entrance to 45 Warren St., where there was an armed home invasion overnight. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe Staff

Brookline police are searching for suspects after multiple masked and armed individuals broke into a home and assaulted someone early Tuesday morning.

The suspects forced their way into a single-family home at 45 Warren St. and attacked a resident there, the Brookline Police Department said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene at about 2:19 a.m.

“Police are actively searching for the suspects,” Brookline police said. “Detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene, and there continues to be heavy police activity in the area of Warren Street and Walnut Street.”

Police are trying to identify two suspects who broke into the home at 45 Warren St. in Brookline early Tuesday morning. – Brookline Police Department

Brookline Police Lt. David Hill told The Boston Globe that the two suspects gained entry from a second-floor balcony. Brookline police released a video that showed one of the suspects approaching a security camera and placing duct tape over the lens to block the view, the Globe reported.

Advertisement:

“This may not have been a random act,” Hill told the newspaper. “Where the residence is located, is not easy to get to. They came prepared and they knew where the cameras were.”

He told the Globe that one of the suspects fired a gun inside the home, though no one was hit.

Two adult brothers were home during the break-in, including a 61-year-old who suffered a head laceration in the attack, the Globe reported. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police said items were stolen from the home but didn’t say what was taken, according to the Globe.

Brookline property records indicate that the home — which is located in a neighborhood full of multimillion-dollar residences — is owned by H Annuus LLC, a Waltham-based limited liability company. The seven-bedroom home was purchased for nearly $4.2 million last October, town records show.

State corporation records list a Newton man as the LLC’s manager.