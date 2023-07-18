Local News Dracut officer accused of inappropriate contact with student The Dracut school resource officer was placed on leave recently, and an investigation is ongoing.

A police officer who worked in Dracut High School was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a student.

The Dracut Police Department immediately began an investigation into School Resource Officer Sunny Nguyen’s actions once the allegation was brought to its attention, according to a joint statement from the department and Dracut Public Schools.

The investigation remains ongoing, and school officials are fully cooperating, according to the statement. Officials did not release further details.

Nguyen’s LinkedIn page appears to have been taken down.

He gave a tour of the high school to a Best Buddies group last October, according to a Facebook post from Dracut police. He has been with the department since at least 2020.