Local News GoFundMe launched for sons of Newton woman allegedly killed by husband “Our hearts ache for Nancy's three boys during this unimaginably difficult time.” Nancy Hanson, a 54-year-old Newton woman whose husband allegedly beat her to death in the family's Brookline Street home Saturday. Nancy Hanson/Facebook

The Newton community has launched an online fundraiser to support the children of Nancy Hanson, a local woman whose husband allegedly beat her to death over the weekend.

“Our hearts ache for Nancy’s three boys during this unimaginably difficult time,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Today, we come together to support the surviving members of Nancy’s family, who are left grappling with the devastating loss of their loved one.”

The fundraiser for the couple’s sons had raised more than $36,000 as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The GoFundMe description notes that the boys are “safe and together under care of a family member who stepped up during this crisis.” The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families previously confirmed that DCF took custody of the children.

Prosecutors said the boys were at home on Saturday evening when Richard Hanson, 64, allegedly bludgeoned Nancy Hanson, 54. One of the couple’s sons called 911 to report the assault, Assistant District Attorney Megan McGovern said in court Monday.

Richard Hanson was ordered held without bail and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery on a family member.

Prosecutors revealed more details about the alleged attack in court on Monday.

McGovern said officers found Nancy Hanson lying unconscious and wounded on the floor of one of her children’s bedrooms, a bloodied baseball bat and weighted bar nearby. Richard Hanson allegedly told police he believed his wife was having an affair, McGovern said.

Days earlier, Nancy Hanson obtained a restraining order against her husband; Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said police had been attempting to serve the restraining order when the fatal assault occurred.

The Boston Globe reported that Nancy Hanson told Newton police Thursday that her husband had taken her purse, laptop, and car keys and refused to give them back. Hours later, she obtained a restraining order that required Richard Hanson to leave the home and stay away from her and her workplace, according to the Globe.

The residence, on Brookline Street, of Richard Hanson, 64, who is accused of fatally bludgeoning his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson. – Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe Staff

The newspaper reported that Nancy Hanson wrote in an affidavit, “I have never cheated on him, conversed with another male in any kind of romantic way in 22 years of marriage. I’m always home with 3 kids.”

She wrote that Richard Hanson wouldn’t give her access to family finances, spent money that was set aside for their children, and had wasted $10,000 on shoes, according to the Globe.

According to Massachusetts State Police and Newton Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr., Newton officers thrice attempted to serve Richard Hanson with the restraining order at the family’s Brookline Street home, the Globe reported. Police also tried Richard Hanson on his cellphone twice, though he didn’t return the calls, Carmichael told the newspaper.

Police were back at the home just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, responding to reports of an ongoing assault. Nancy Hanson was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Support for her children has poured in on the GoFundMe page in the days that followed.

“Let us come together as a community and demonstrate our support and solidarity,” the fundraiser description reads. “Together, we can show compassion, extend our love, and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by this heartbreaking, unthinkable tragedy.”