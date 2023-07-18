Local News N.H. motorcyclist clocked speeding at 149 mph flees police, arrested while pumping gas State police spotted the 29-year-old from an overhead aircraft.

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after speeding at nearly 150 mph and refusing to stop for police, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police spotted motorcyclist Fnu Abraham of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, driving 88 mph while conducting a “traffic enforcement initiative” from an overhead aircraft, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Abraham reached speeds up to 149 mph while fleeing from police, authorities said.

The aircraft followed as Abraham left I-89 at Exit 6 in Hopkinton. On Route 127, Abraham passed “several” cars while driving on the double-yellow line, police said.

Abraham eventually entered the parking lot at Mike’s Convenience Store to get gas, where he was soon met by police and arrested.

Abraham faces six charges, including speeding, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, unsafe passing, operating without a motorcycle license, and driving an uninspected motorcycle.

Released on bail, Abraham is due to appear in court August 25.